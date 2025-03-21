Friday's Friend: Potsie

Potsie is the perfect boy and is ready to find a home where he can live his best life. He's been in a shelter for most of his life, but is extremely friendly towards the other animals that live there with a gentle temperament. He can't wait to live in an actual house with a family that loves him!

Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale now

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets are on sale until Monday, March 24, at hswestmi.org.

Kitten Supplies Needed!

Spring is kitten season, and the Humane Society of West Michigan is in desperate need of supplies to take care of the oncoming kittens that keep appearing at their shelter.

They need warming plates, kitten food, kitten formula, and heart beat stuffies! Drop these donations off during open hours or via their Amazon wish list.

