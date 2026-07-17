Friday's Friend: Pookie

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Pookie

Pookie is one year old and has heterochromia! She has experience living with children and cats and would make a great addition to a family home. She has lots of energy and love to give!

Adoption event and tattoo flash sale:

Cloud Jelley Tattoo and HSWM are teaming up on Saturday, July 18 at Cloud Jelley for an adoption event and tattoo flash sale with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society! The shelter's adoption trailer will be on site from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. with adoptable kittens, while the full event runs from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The tattoo flash sale will feature animal themed designs, food vendors, and artisan booths from local businesses. Follow HSWM's social media pages for a preview of the tattoo designs.

Dog obedience classes:

The next round of dog obedience classes begin July 21! HSWM's classes go beyond basic cues - experts walk through behavioral training that include socializing, house training, chewing, barking, and more. A respect-based training approach with positive reinforcement and treats are used.

Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and meet once a week for six week. Any dog adopted from the shelter gets $25 off any course! Registration is available online.

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