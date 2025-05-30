Friday's Friend: Penelope

Meet Penelope! This affectionate, energetic sweet pup is about a year old and looking for her forever home! She would be best fit in a home with no cats, but can get along with other dogs. It is also advised that she be placed in a home with older children.

Rescue for Heroes Free Adoption Day!

HSWM is excited to offer a free adoption day for veterans, active military members, first responders, and their families. On May 31 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M., adoption fees for all dogs & cats six months and older, plus all small animals, will be waived. This offer extends to individuals in the following categories:



Veterans

Active Military

Fire Department Staff

EMT's

Nurses

Nursing Assistants and Medical Assistants

Other first responders

And their immediate family!

Adopters eligible for this promotion will also receive a goodie bag with items for their new furry family member!

142nd Birthday Fundraising Challenge

Celebrate HSWM's 142nd birthday with an anniversary fundraising challenge! The community is asked to donate an amount corresponding to each year of our service ($1 for first year and up to $142 for the current year).

The goal is to secure donations for all 142 years the Humane Society of West Michigan has been in service. The contribution supports their ongoing mission, and as an added benefit, donor names will be displayed on a sign at the shelter for one year.

To contribute and participate, visit hswestmi.org and choose an available year to donate.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

