Friday's Friend: Pazley

Pet: Pazley

Meet one of our wonderful pets currently in a foster home awaiting adoption, Pazley!

Are you looking for cuddles all day long? A sweet, well-behaved girl who is calm and takes treats ever-so-gently? A pup who is quiet but still gets excited the second she sees humans walk in the room? Then Pazley's definitely your perfect pet! In her foster home, she's been an absolute gem and loves all the humans she meets. She's well-behaved, laid-back, and loves to nap the day away. Pazley has done well with kids in the past and makes sure to be very careful around them. Inquire about Pazley today!

If you'd like to learn more or adopt Pazley or our other adoptable foster pets, visit our website at hswestmi.org.

Become a Foster!

Speaking of foster homes, the Humane Society of West Michigan needs more foster caretakers!

Fostering is a rewarding experience, where you get to provide a temporary home to a shelter animal while they wait for the right adopters to come along. We need fosters for all kinds of animals–dogs, cats, and small animals too! Some of our shelter pets are particularly shy and scared, and finding a foster home can make a huge difference compared to the loud and busy shelter environment. Other pets have just been here too long and would love a place to relax and unwind!

All supplies are provided, all potential medical care is provided, and you have a support system to help you along every step of the way! You will be guided by our Foster Coordinator and several other staff members to help teach you any skills you might need to know, and answer all of your questions! We strive to make fostering efficient and beneficial, for both the animals AND our foster caretakers.

You can fill out a survey to become a foster on our website at hswestmi.org/foster, or by going to the "Foster" tab!

Could you be a ‘Unicorn’ Foster?

If you don’t have any pets or children in your home, we especially need you to foster!

Some of our rescue pets are afraid of other animals and maybe timider of children or loud environments. They are still total sweethearts but just need a quieter, more routine home so they can blossom–so we’re always in need of foster homes with no pets or children where these animals can go to unwind! However, if you do have pets and kids, there are plenty of pets that need you too!

To learn all about fostering, visit hwestmi.org/foster.