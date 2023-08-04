Friday's Friend: Oliver and Barley

Parvovirus Puppies

HSWM has eight puppies that are testing positive and symptomatic for Parvovirus. Parvovirus is a highly contagious and life-threatening disease. They are doing everything they can to give them the best chance they have, but need financial support for all of their care. Consider making a donation online at to help them out at hswestmi.org.

Paws Pub Crawl

Want to support animals in HSWM care and go out to new breweries? Join the Paws Pub Crawl!

For the entire month of August, you can purchase a $10 punch card from HSWM to become a participant in the first-ever Paws Pub Crawl! Throughout the month you must visit the various breweries across West Michigan that have decided to join in on the fun and get a punch from your server. Once the punch card is filled, you win an exclusive cobranded apparel item for your participation! Have a drink in the name of animal welfare!

Above Roofing Celebration in the Park

Join HSWM and Above Roofing on Tuesday, August 8, from 5-9 p.m. for a Community Celebration in Rosewood Park! This event will feature live music, food, and adoptable puppies!

Summer Dog Travel Safety

Although dogs love nothing more than the feeling of the wind on their face, letting your dog hang out the window is dangerous. Not only can debris and objects potentially hit your dog, but there have also been many cases of dogs falling out the window while going at high speed. To ensure your dog’s safety, only open the window a crack while they’re secured with a seatbelt. Your dog should never be allowed to roam around your car freely. This can be a dangerous distraction for the driver and a potential disaster if the window’s wide open. Upon arrival, be sure to never leave your pet unattended in the car as they heat up quickly!