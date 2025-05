Friday's Friend: Oakley!

Meet Oakley! This pup is turning one year old this month. She still has that puppy energy so get ready to move! She was a big fan of treats and ear scratches this morning.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is gearing up for a birthday celebration of their own. Plus, summer camps are filling up fast! For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

