Friday's Friend: Mr. Marvin Man

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Thank you to all for supporting the second annual Humane Hustle at Canonsburg Ski Area this past Saturday. We had over 250 participants totaling in 170 runners, 50 walkers, and 30+ people their to support their loved ones. We were able to raise nearly $50,000 for the animals in our care and our community, and we can't wait to see you at Humane Hustle 2025!

Holiday Season Pet Safety!

Thanksgiving is a special holiday that brings together family and friends. It also can bring some hazards for pets. Follow these tips to keep your pets healthy and safe during the holiday.



Keep the feast on your plate, not under your table



Advocate for your pet: Consider giving them their own space when having family/ friends over, they may not be as extroverted as you!



Check your microchip: Stray population increases due to the amount of foot traffic in people's homes during the holidays, make sure that microchip is up to date to ensure your pet can come back to you if lost

