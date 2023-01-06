Friday's Friend: Mopsy

Featured Pet: Mopsy

If you’d like to adopt Mopsy, or another furry friend, please visit hswestmi.org.

Stocking Sponsorship Success

We are OVERWHELMED by the generosity of this community year-round, but, especially during the holiday season!

Because of the support of our Stocking Sponsorship program–every single pet in our care had a stocking sponsored for the holiday--including pets in the shelter, pets in foster, plus several pets that were adopted before the holidays!

THANK YOU so much, from the bottom of our hearts, for supporting our pets this holiday season. Everyone had a wonderful Christmas thanks to you, and no pet was left behind!

Obedience Classes

Is your dog's New Years' resolution to be the goodest boy in 2023? Sign them up ASAP for one of our obedience classes starting in January!

Start the new year on the right paw by choosing one of our many obedience courses that are the best fit for you. We offer classes for all sorts of needs, from essential to special behavior training, for puppies and adults, so there’s something for everyone! Classes begin on NEXT WEEK on January 10th and spaces are limited, so learn all about our class options and sign up today at www.hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.html.

Support our Rescue Rabbits

We recently took in these ten friendly, domestic rabbits dumped on someone's property and left out in the cold. A good samaritan brought them to Kent County animal shelter, who transferred them to us so we could find them loving furever homes.

We are so grateful we can help with large-scale rescues like these, but we can't do it without your support! To help cover the costs of their spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, food, and daily care, please donate today through our website at www.hswestmi.org/give, with a note stating you'd like your gift to go to our rescue rabbits.

Mopsy, Hopsy, Flopsy, Nibbit, Noms, Zig Zag, Fluffer, Jumper, Blink & Dash, are now all safe and sound in our shelter and foster homes! If you'd like to adopt one or two of these buns, visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals.html.