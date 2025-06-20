Friday's Friend: Mojo

Mojo is a four-year-old mixed breed with a lot of energy and affection! He has experience in homes with children as well as other dogs and cats, and would make a perfect addition to anybody looking to adopt!

You're invited to the Humane Society of West Michigan's birthday party!

Join Humane Society of West Michigan on June 28 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. for their 142nd Birthday Party!

The event will feature carnival style games, food trucks, a beer tent, and free adoptions for animals six months and older. This family and dog friendly event is a day you will not want to miss!

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Kids two and under enter for free!

HSWM offers behavior consultations!

Sadly, one of the main reasons pets are surrendered into Humane Society of West Michigan is because of their behaviors. Many behaviors, such as house breaking, reactivity, excessive jumping, litter box problems, and more can be alleviated or modified through altering the environment, teaching the animals alternative behaviors, and by educating the owners.

HSWM offers one-on-one consultations to provide advice and specialized plans to correct these behaviors! They offer several options, including in-home and on-site visits, as well as video and phone call consultations for an extremely low cost.

To learn more or sign up for a consultation, visit hswestmi.org/behavior-consultations.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

