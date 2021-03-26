Friday's Friend: Miss Chadwick

Meet this week’s Pet of the week, Miss Chadwick! Miss Chadwick loves spending time with HSWM staff, she loves to play, and loves going for her daily walks! She can be a little shy upon initial meeting but warms up quickly. She would prefer to be the only pet, and would do best with older children or just adults in her forever home! She is a beautiful two-year-old girl with a lot of love to give!

If you'd like to give this lovely lady a forever home, visit hswestmi.org.

Junior Board: Last Call for Applications

Are you a young professional looking for a way to give back to your community? Do you have a passion for animals? HSWM is currently accepting applications for the Inaugural Junior Board! Be sure to hurry though, applications close on April 1! To apply or learn more, visit hswestmi.org/juniorboard.

Kid’s Spring Break Camp

HSWM is excited to be hosting Spring Break Kid’s Camp! There are all sorts of programs available for kids of all ages and interests, designed to entertain, teach, and above all, give your child the opportunity to interact with the pets in HSWM care! This will be held in person, with safety regulations and socially distanced.

Registration is already live, so sign up today at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.

Easter Safety

As many families prepare to celebrate Easter it’s important to keep in mind that this spring holiday may pose potential hazards for our furry friends.

Be sure to keep chocolate out of reach for pets as well as plastic Easter grass. If ingested, both have health hazards for your pets.

For feline friends, Easter lilies can cause serious concerns.

Lastly, many people begin gardening and yard work on Easter weekend, including the use of fertilizers and herbicides. Make sure these are stored where pets can't chew or puncture the bottle, and keep pets indoors while applying the products. Always follow label instructions and wait to let your pet out again until the product has been watered in or the ground is dry.