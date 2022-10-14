Friday's Friend: Midnight

Featured Pet: Midnight

Midnight is one of many adorable kittens who needs a home. Learn more about him at hswestmi.org.

Fall on Fulton

Join HSWM at the first-ever Fall on Fulton this year this Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! There will be an adorable photo spot for everyone to enjoy, an informational booth to spread awareness about our mission, and will be fundraising to support the pets in our care! This all-day outdoor, autumn event will line the 900th block in one of Grand Rapids' most walkable shopping districts, East Fulton Business District.

There will also be artists & retail pop-up vendors, sidewalk sales, entertainment, and more!

Fall Safety

Speaking of fall, autumn is officially here. During this season it's good to keep in mind your pet's safety this time of year!

Make sure to steer clear of possibly toxic fungi, rodenticides, school supplies, (many of which can be choking hazards) as well as wild animals settling down for the cold weather.

Howl n’ Boo

Join HSWM for a spooktacular Howl N’ Boo Halloween celebration next Friday, October 14, from 6-9 p.m.! Your kids will Trick or Treat on our haunted trail, compete in our costume contest, and enjoy spooky stories, games, pizza, animal time, and so much more!

Kids ages 5-12 are welcome, parents, find your own party! The cost to participate is just $35 per child, with $10 off per sibling. Interested? Contact heducation@hswestmi.org to sign up.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.