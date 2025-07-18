Friday's Friend: Meet Zeus!

Friday's Friend: Zeus!

Zeus is one year old and full of energy! He transferred to the Humane Society of West Michigan from a different shelter, but still has plenty of love and affection to give! Because of his age, he is able to be easily introduced to other pets and children.

He is a poodle mix, so his fur sheds very minimally. Be advised, however, that he is not fully hypoallergenic.

Picture Paw-fect Billboard Competition

Does your pet deserve to have their photo on a billboard? Should thousands of people see their picture? By participating in the Humane Society of West Michigan’s “Picture Paw-fect” billboard fundraiser, you can fundraise for a chance to have your pet featured on a highly visible billboard in West Michigan!

The winner will receive a private photoshoot for their pet and have their animal featured on billboard for one week. The registration fee is $10 per pet. Voting runs between July 21 and August 21. Every $1 raised on your pet's page counts towards one vote!

Host an event with HSWM!

Did you know that you can host an adoption event with Humane Society of West Michigan? For a small donation, their trained staff can help you put on an off-site adoption event to find more pets loving homes!

Adoption events last two hours and must take place in a highly visible location. Pet-friendly restaurant patios, stores, and outdoor areas make perfect adoption event venues! Visit the Humane Society's website to learn more on how to sign up!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

