Friday's Friend: Meatloaf

Featured Pet: Meatloaf, a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog

Meatloaf has been described as a "bomb-proof" dog because of his adaptive and gentle behavior; he has a positive history with other dogs, cats, and children! Meatloaf is not quite ready to be adopted since he needs surgery and is undergoing heartworm treatment, but he did want to let you know that the donations that you so generously provide make a huge difference in the lives of the animals in HSWM care!

Meatloaf came to HSWM with very weak legs and will require a TPLO surgery that is very costly, and as a 100% donor-funded non-profit organization, HSWM is proud to be able to offer this upstanding care to Meatloaf.

If you are considering donating or want to see more of available pets please visit hswestmi.org

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under.

Santa Parade- November 18 from 10-12 p.m.

HSWM will be making an appearance at this year's Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Make sure to save adorable puppies while you're out! Come on out to the parade located on right on Pearl Street to start off this holiday season on the right paw!

Thanksgiving Pet Safety:

HSWM is well aware of how busy the holidays are, and they want to make sure you are keeping your pets safe this Thanksgiving! Here are some helpful tips to ensure the day runs smoothly:

