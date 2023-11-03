Friday's Friend: Mario

Watch the video to learn more about this purebred puppy looking for a home!

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under

Updated Hours! Closed for Walk-in visits 10/23-11/6

Humane Society of West Michigan will be closed for walk-in visits beginning October 23 through November 6 for staff training and deep cleaning of the facility.

Do not worry, you will still be able to adopt adorable pets, you will just need to email adoptions@hswestmi.org to make an appointment first!

They will also be offering limited admitting services at this time if you visit our admitting page at hswestmi.org/animal-admitting for more information.

Camp Caturday

November 1 marks open registration for Camp Caturday, sessions are only $10 and are for ages 5-12. This is a great way to get children started in the animal welfare world, and learn more about cats! This program is not only so much fun but also provides children with tons of knowledge and education on how to handle and interact with cats appropriately!

If there is a child in your life that would be interested email heducation@hswestmi.org to sign up!