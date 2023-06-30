Friday's Friend: Mario

140th Birthday Party

Humane Society of West Michigan celebrated its 140th year in the community on Sunday, June 25. 23 animals went home that day and over $16,500 was raised for the animals in their care. We celebrated with 160 guests! A huge thank you to our sponsors VCA, Meijer, Donald Tassell, and Camp Bow Wow!

Empty the Shelters

HSWM is excited to share that BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with MetLife Pet Insuranceto make this Summer National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event possible! HSWM will be participating July 6-15. All adult dogs will just be $50 to adopt and adult cats will be $20!

Fourth of July Safety Tips

With the Fourth of July approaching, be sure to be prepared and set your pet up for success!



Prior to the day, be sure to ensure your animal’s microchip or tag information are up to date.

Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets, who can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. Please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities and opt instead to keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered, and escape-proof area at home.

Be sure to keep food/ alcoholic beverages out of your pet’s reach.

Learn more about these events and pets available for adoption at hswestmi.org.