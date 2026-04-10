Friday's Friend: Malibu and Scrappy Doo

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Malibu and Scrappy Doo

Both pups aren't from the same litter, but that doesn't mean they both have lots of love to give! These highly energetic pups are part of the shelter's recent influx of puppies available, leaving the shelter to near full capacity.

Spring Break Unleashed:

That being said, HSWM is offering a dog adoption special from April 7 through 11. All dogs ages six months and older have a reduced adoption fee of $50! All adult dogs adopted will receive a "Pack Your Bags" adoption kit that will be filled with treats and toys.

Interested adopters can find the list of adoptable dogs online.

Kitten Caboodles:

Spring is also kitten season, a time where an influx of kitten arrivals at the shelter mean more hands on deck are needed to help these animals feel comfortable. HSWM cares for between 500 and 700 kittens annually, and many of these arrivals are just days or hours old.

The Kitten Caboodles campaign asks the community to provide donations that include formula, bottles, wet food, and heartbeat simulators. Donors who give $25 or more have the opportunity to name a rescued kitten. Donations can be made online.

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