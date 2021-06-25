Friday's Friend: Malcom

Featured Pet: Malcom

Malcom is a handsome, friendly FeLV+ cat who wasn't feeling well when he first arrived but is flourishing in his foster home!

While he can't go home with FeLV negative cats, he loves other animals! His foster mom says, “Malcolm is all purrs and personality! He loves his canine foster brother and has the warmest heart! He loves to look out the window and take naps in his cat bed. He is incredibly affectionate and loves to play with cat toys!”

If you're interested in adopting Malcom, please visit hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org

HSWM’s Birthday Party is HERE!!

HSWM's 138th Birthday Party is this weekend!

On June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream!

Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, but please consider bringing a birthday present from their wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100 years.

Learn more and purchase your tickets today on our website at hswestmi.org/birthday.

Cat & Kitten Adoption Special

Have you been looking to add a new furry friend to your family? Then you're in luck! It's officially cat and kitten season, and there are so many adorable adoptable felines that they're running a cat and kitten adoption special that will last all summer long.

Every day this summer the cats will be Adopt One Get One Free! Fall in love with a pair of bonded cats, or find two kittens you just can't bear to separate? No problem! Bring them home for the price of just one pet!

They will also be re-starting the Caturday adoption special where every Saturday all adult cats are completely fee-waived to adopt!!

Summer Travel Safety

Are you planning on bringing your furry friends along on your next summer road trip? Make sure that both you and your pets are fully prepared with these travel safety tips!

Before loading up the car and hitting the road, be sure to take your pet on some test drives to see how they feel about being in the car. Some pets LOVE traveling, but for others, it can be scary and overwhelming, so you'll need to plan ahead to keep your pet calm. Playing soothing music, covering their carrier with a blanket or towel, or even avoiding certain kinds of roads may help ease your pet's anxiety. Be sure that your pet is safely secured in your vehicle, as a loose pet in your car can be a danger to you and your passengers!

Check-in with your vet before leaving to secure any vaccination records, and make sure to pick up any medication you may need to help with anxiety or carsickness. Remember to pack everything your pet will need for travel! Along with the basics, it's smart to pack paper towels and stain remover for accidents, as well as toys or blankets with familiar scents to help your pet feel comfortable in a new environment.

The last tip might seem obvious, but make sure that wherever you plan to travel is pet-friendly, and doesn't have any sneaky breed or weight restrictions. Have fun, and safe travels!