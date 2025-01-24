Friday's Friend: Lainey

New Leadership at HSWM

Humane Society of West Michigan is excited to announce their new Executive Director, Eric Messing. He brings over 10 years of experience as an executive director, having led multiple nonprofits dedicated to serving the West Michigan community. His proven track record in driving organizational growth, fostering meaningful community partnerships, and inspiring teams aligns perfectly with the Humane Society’s mission and values. With his dedication to animal welfare, they are excited to see what he will be able to accomplish with your support.

Paws, Claws, and Corks 2025: March 27th, 2025 Fredrick Meijer Gardens

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan. This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite-tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year.

For sponsorship opportunities, please email development@hswestmi.org.

Anti-Valentines Day Campaign:

Feeling a little extra salty this Valentine's Day? Not everyone’s heart is feeling the love—maybe it’s an ex who broke yours, a boss who makes your life miserable, or a friend who left you in the dust. Whatever the reason, HSWM has the solution to help you let off some steam.

For a small donation, you can make your frustrations known—thanks to our fabulous feline friends!

For a $10 donation, they'll write your enemy's name on the bottom of a litter box, and let our cats do what they do best—taking care of business on top of it. You will also receive a photo card via email.

For a $20 donation, not only will your enemy's name get a "special treatment" in the litter box, but we'll also email you a cute, exclusive video (we’ll respect their privacy, no messy footage, promise!) of our cat's "action" in real-time. It’s the ultimate way to bask in the joy of watching your grudges be pooped on from afar.

