Friday's Friend: Kanga & Jax 

Featured Pet: Kanga & Jax

Poor Kanga had been waiting to be adopted for over 100 days, and when she went to her new foster home, she met and fell in love with her now-boyfriend–Jax! Both of these cats start out a bit shy at first and are looking for a home where they can get a lot of TLC and be allowed to settle in at their own pace.

These two lovebirds like to snuggle and spend their days catnapping, getting into shenanigans, and chasing each other about the house. This cute couple is hoping to find a forever home to honeymoon together! If you're interested in adopting this adorable duo, please visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Dog’s Day Out

Looking for a fun excuse to stay active during the winter months? Consider signing up for our Dog's Day Out program!

Dog's Day Out is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to take our shelter dogs out of their kennels and on an adventure! Whether it's going to the park, going for a ride, or grabbing a puppucino, the choice is up to you!

They're in particular need of volunteers that are available during weekdays and before 5 p.m. If you’re a student taking online classes and need to get out of the house, retired and starting to get stir crazy, or just have some free time on your hands, please consider signing up for the opportunity to take one of our shelter pups out on the town.

If you’re interested in participating, visit hswestmi.org/not-regularly-scheduled-volunteer for more details

Patmos Library Adoption Event

On Thursday, January 13 from 4-6:30 p.m. join the HSWM for an adoption event at Patmos Library!

Meet a bunch of adoptable furry friends, and maybe even find a new reading buddy! No need to register, just stop by the Patmos Library Depot Room to support a local library, and pets in need!

Community Cat Winter Safety

Winter is officially here. The temperatures are falling and snow is piling up. Our own house pets are safe and warm inside with us, but what about the cats you see roaming around outside of your home? Outdoor and community cats suffer the most during cold snaps, but there are steps you can take to help support them! Outdoor cats will sometimes seek warmth inside of cars, so bang the hood or honk your horn before turning on your vehicle to avoid any accidental injury. Instead, provide community and outdoor cats with shelters to protect them from the bitter cold! They are simple and affordable to make; all you need is a plastic tub lined with insulation material and filled straw, with an opening cut out into one side to keep outdoor cats safe and healthy all winter long!

If you'd like to make your own community cat shelters, here's an awesome tutorial you can follow at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9YYQIHx_14.

