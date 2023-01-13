Friday's Friend: Jupiter

Featured Pet: Jupiter

If you’d like to adopt Jupiter, or another furry friend, please visit hswestmi.org.

Animal Care Artists

The Humane Society of West Michigan is known for many things, but not usually art.

Starting today, with a minimum $10 donation to HSWM, get a custom drawing of your pet and support shelter animals in need! All artwork will be personally made by dedicated staff and volunteers who are a lot better at caring for animals than drawing. It may or may not be good, but it will definitely be one of a kind!

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the animals in HSWM care. To participate, make a donation online and then post the photo you’d like them to draw. Email your pet’s photo to events@hswestmi.org.

Caturday Camp

Do you have a kid at home who's crazy for cats? Then you've got to sign them up for our Camp Caturday, a camp that's all things cats! Starting Saturday, February 4, from 10 to noon, and aimed at kids aged 5-15, these sessions will explore different types of domestic cats, reading their body language, the responsibilities involved in cat ownership, and learning all about kitten season!

It's just $10 per session, and you can sign up for just one, or all four sessions, happening March 4, April 1, and May 6! Register today by emailing aheddy@hswestmi.org.

Success Through H.E.L.P Program

To those who aren't aware of all of the services HSWM provides, the HELP program is a new service introduced in 2022. Since then, they've helped 28 families in need this past year!

To explain what HELP is, imagine your pet experiences a life-threatening ailment, accident, or condition and you are forced to take them to an emergency clinic. You find out quickly that the cost to just assess their condition, let alone the actual treatment, is clearly out of reach for you financially. You apply for CareCredit and are denied. You have to tell the staff that you don't have the money to help your animal through this crisis.

This is where the Humane Society of West Michigan comes in. The brainchild of Dr. Thompson, when her schedule permits and it is within our ability, we can take a referral from an animal emergency hospital and see that animal at an extremely reduced cost to the owner.

This is an emergency service, and HSWM is only able to accept new HELP patients through select referral partner clinics and are not able to offer vet care to the public.