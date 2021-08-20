Friday's Friend: Jughead

Featured Pet: Jughead Age

This handsome boy is very talkative and affectionate. He is a quintessential Velcro cat who would love to be attached to your hip! He loves snuggling up with his foster mom, and just like the fictional Jughead, he loves lounging around and is incredibly loyal to his family. He would make a perfect study buddy or work-from-home partner!

If you're interested in adopting this sweet young man, visit hswestmi.org.

Empty the Shelters this week!

HSWM is thrilled to announce that we’ll be participating in the Empty the Shelters adoption event this week! Rescues all over the nation are overwhelmed with adoptable animals, so to #HelpOurShelters and provide relief, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are bringing back Empty the Shelters--but this time with a special focus on the pets who need extra love and attention--big dogs, adult cats, and senior pets.

These pets are often overlooked in shelters, but now it’s their time to shine! Visit them now through August 21, where all of the adult cats and dogs in HSWM care will be just be $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

COVID Safety Updates

COVID-19 is continuing to affect people and their families throughout our nation, and HSWM is dedicated to keeping our staff and the public safe! Due to the rising numbers of Delta variant COVID cases in West Michigan, HSWM is updating our safety procedures. Masks are strongly encouraged for all individuals in the building, regardless of vaccination status. Regular hand washing is also encouraged, and please stay home if you or a family member feels sick.