Friday's Friend: Jewel

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Jewel

Jewel is six years old and is very sociable! She gets along with other humans and dogs, but has no known history of cats or children. She may be best suited in a home with older children, but HSWM has opportunities available for pet introductions at younger ages.

Birthday Party and Family Carnival

2026 marks HSWM's 143rd birthday, and you, your family, and dogs are invited to their birthday party! The carnival-style event is held at the shelter and offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

Tickets are required for purchase online.

HSWM needs fosters!

Foster families provide temporary homes for animals while they recover from an injury or illness, gain weight, mature, or for moms nursing a litter. Families and individuals willing to open their homes are always welcome!

The length of a foster stay ranges from one to ten weeks and all essential items including food and vet care for animals is provided by the shelter. Learn more at hswestmi.org/foster.

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