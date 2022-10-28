Friday's Friend: Jersey

Featured Pet: Jersey

Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org.

Howl-Eeen Dog Adoption Special

If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!

HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs in our care are just $95 to adopt all the way until Saturday, October 29! While Dracula might have only Bloodhounds, they have all kinds of dogs, so come and visit us this week and bring home your Halloween Boo!

Visit our website to view all of our adoptable dogs at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

The Haunting of Storybook Hollow

If you're going trick-or-treating this weekend, be sure not to miss out on The Haunting of Storybook Hollow in Comstock Park!

Walk the enchanted castle trail full of family-friendly spooks, spirits, and the stars of fairytale stories–including Twigg the Forest Dragon–the winner of this year’s ArtPrize! While you're at it, please leave a monetary donation or an item from the HSWM shelter Wish List for the animals in their care.

This amazing neighborhood display is only up until the beginning of November, so stop by and enjoy it while you can! They will be open from 9:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Learn more on their Facebook page at The Haunting of Storybook Hollow!

Hot Cider Hustle

Are you ready to hustle to help raise funds for animals in need?

Humane Society of West Michigan is partnering with the Hot Cider Hustle, a 5k fun run followed by cider and caramel apples, on Saturday, November 5 from 6:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Millennium Park! The Hot Cider Hustle will be making a generous donation to HSWM in exchange for us filling volunteer needs at the event. They're hoping to have 40 volunteers total and so far we only have 10, please so donate some of your time to fundraise for our rescue pets!

Sign up to volunteer today at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScu_w6UxVdP1k4r8tzb9BoQ2WkYwGYuXynaVtC0goJMUUPCTA/viewform.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.