Friday's Friend: Jayden

Join us for Paws, Claws & Corks!

Dress up in your formal or cocktail best to join us for the 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom!

This gala fundraiser will give attendees the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, including Two Scotts Barbeque, MeXo, Palio, and more, and of course, bid on exciting auction packages and adventures.

We’re looking forward to an evening of fun, hosting our robust silent and live auctions, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year!

An Event with Purpose

Most importantly, all funds raised from this fantastic event will benefit the mission and pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan. As a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, your support is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to animals in need. Thanks to support from donors like you, in 2022 we were able to find forever homes for over 2,500 animals!

We’re also thrilled to be honoring West Michigan’s biggest animal advocate, Cathy Bissell, as our 2023 Humane Hero. Cathy’s generosity and compassion have positively impacted over 600,000 animals across the United States and the Bissell Family, along with BISSELL Pet Foundation, have donated over $400,000 to the Humane Society of West Michigan alone! We’ll even be sharing the story of Finn, a brave little puppy who came to HSWM in extremely bad shape and spent months with us recovering and winning over the hearts of our staff and fosters. To hear his story, see where he is now, and even meet the handsome guy yourself, grab your tickets today!

How to Get Involved

Tickets to this year’s Paws, Claws & Corks are $150 per person, which includes dinner, drinks, and access to our auction, boasting over 200 packages! We’ll also be bringing back our wine pull and kennel of spirits raffle, along with brand new Pupparazzi photos provided by Pet Supplies Plus where you can get a photo in your black-tie best with an adoptable puppy, along with a Biscuit Bag bar to bring home some treats for your four-legged friends at home! Buy your tickets before 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at pawsclawsandcorks.com to treat yourself to an incredible evening out while supporting pets in need!

Thank you to our Sponsors

Paws, Claws & Corks wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing sponsors, so we’d like to give a HUGE thank you to Meijer, Bissell, Fox Subaru, and Pet Supplies Plus for helping us put on this wonderful event!