Friday's Friend: Ivan

October 14: Fee Waived Adoption Day!

HSWM is beyond excited to announce that this upcoming Saturday, October 14, they will have a fee-waived adoption day! All adult dogs, cats, and small critters will be completely free. If you are considering bringing another animal into your home, check out the shelter during this day! HSWM wanted to give a huge shout-out to BISSELL Pet Foundation for making this all possible. Due to the volume of traffic expected on this day, it is always a good idea to put an application online at hswestmi.org before heading in to speed up the process!

Perks of Choosing Adoption:

Besides saving a shelter pet, choosing adoption has many huge money and time-saving benefits! When you adopt at HSWM, we ensure that every animal is spayed or neutered, given age-appropriate vaccines, and is up to date on necessary preventatives. It is also important to us that we are setting our adopters and our pets up for success; when you adopt you are given a variety of resources that are provided right here at the shelter this includes food assistance, behavior resources, and even a VCA voucher for the first post-adoption vet visit.

The Truth about Shelter Pets:

There are many common misconceptions about shelter pets that are simply not true! Despite what you may have heard, we have a large variety of pets from dogs with curly non-shedding fur to short and wired fur. We have orange cats, black cats, and tabby cats who would love to play all day or binge-watch Netflix with you for hours on end. We have super social small critters and ones that prefer to keep to themselves. Most importantly, we have a shelter FULL of lovable and deserving pets who could be your perfect match.