Friday's Friend: Hollywood

Featured Pet: Hollywood

Meet this week’s Pet of the week, Hollywood! Hollywood is a transfer pup who traveled all the way from Ohio to find himself the perfect home!

Hollywood had a rough start to life and was originally rescued from a dog-fighting ring, but he hasn't let that keep him down! Against all odds, this boy is gentle, social, sweet, and loves people! He’d prefer to be the only pet in your home, but he’s won over the hearts of his fosters, everyone at the shelter, and he's hoping to win yours too!

If you'd like to give this handsome boy a forever home, please visit hswestmi.org.

Paws, Claws, and Corks!

It's officially March, so that means Paws, Claws, & Corks is almost here! There’s still time to buy tickets and join in celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year. As a 100 percent donor-funded non-profit, they rely on this event to support the animals in their care.

On Monday, March 15, animal lovers and attendees, both local and national, will join together for a hybrid-style event to raise funds to support animals in need in West Michigan. Even though Paws, Claws & Corks is a virtual event this year to prioritize community safety, local guests will still receive several in-person engagement opportunities including a takeout dinner from one of their favorite local restaurants, a party pack filled with wine, snacks, goodies for your pet, and more! Not only that, but they'll still be hosting their robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants and wineries, and more.

HSWM is also excited to announce their second restaurant partner for this year's Paws, Claws & Corks, Noco Provisions! They're going to be serving up a delicious dinner of black-eyed peas, Minnesota wild rice, smoked tomato sauce, squash, cauliflower, spinach with green goddess dressing, and a side greens salad! Not only will this meal option be fresh and tasty, but it's also vegan and gluten-free.

To purchase tickets, visit hswestmi.org/pcc.html.

Fund the Mission Stories

HSWM is also looking forward to sharing some wonderful success stories with you about pets whose lives were completely turned around by the care they received at the shelter.

This organization works hard every day for each pet in their care, but some were able to go above and beyond to give these animals a second chance at wonderful futures. This year they’ll be sharing the Happy Tails of Griffin, a cat that HSWM helped nurse back to health who was brought into their care with significant burns. They'll also share the story of Gracie and Frankie, a sweet bonded pair of pitbull-mix pups who had never spent a day indoors or knew of human kindness before the staff showed it to them.

To learn more about these amazing stories, celebrate these successes with them and find out how you can help fund HSWM's mission to help pets in need in West Michigan, be sure to purchase your Paws, Claws & Corks ticket today!