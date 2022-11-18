Friday's Friend: Holly

Friday's Friends: Holly

Learn how you can adopt Holly and other furry friends at hswestmi.org.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and HSWM can’t wait to join in on this global day of giving in just two weeks on Tuesday, November 29.

Any donations given to HSWM to support pets and their mission on this important day will be matched, thanks to Chow Hound and two anonymous donors, up to $25,000 to DOUBLE the positive impact on animals in need.

HSWM also has a surprise planned for any donors that give $50 or more.

Adoption Counselors Needed!

Do you love animals? Fancy yourself a matchmaker? Join their team of volunteers as an Adoption Counselor to help place adorable pets into loving homes!

If you'd like to join the Adoption Counselor family, volunteers must be 18 or older, and willing to dedicate two or more hours per week anytime during open hours. Visit hswestmi.org/volunteer to learn more, and email volunteer@hswestmi.org to sign up.

Cold Weather Safety

It's hard to believe, but winter is already on its way, and with temperatures dropping fast and snow already falling, be sure you keep your furry friends safe during cold snaps!

Make sure that any outdoor pets, (especially working or community cats) have a warm, dry shelter to hunker down in when temperatures drop.

During colder temperatures, don’t shave your pet; their fluffy coats keep them cozy and warm.

When taking your pup out on a walk, be sure to protect their paws with booties or petroleum jelly, and try to keep baths to a minimum to avoid overdrying your pet’s skin. It’s not necessarily true for all breeds, (huskies, malamutes, and other double-coated dogs, we’re looking at you) but a good rule of thumb is if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for your pets too. Michigan weather is crazy, so stay warm and safe out there!

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.