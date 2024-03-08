Friday's Friend: Hog

Free Spay & Neuter Clinic

On March 13-16, BISSELL Pet Foundation's Operation Fix the Future™ Grand Rapids will offer free spay/neuter services for cats and dogs on a first-come, first-served basis at 3900 4 Mile Rd. NE. All pets will also receive age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip. Humane Society of West Michigan is proud to support and lend a helping hand for this initiative.

- Cats ONLY on March 13-14

- Dogs ONLY on March 15-16

- No food after midnight the night before surgery

- Cats must be in carriers/live traps, and dogs must be on leashes

Learn more at bissellpetfoundation.org.