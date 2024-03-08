Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Friday's Friend: Hog

An adoptable pet from the Humane Society of West Michigan
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 13:00:51-05

Free Spay & Neuter Clinic

On March 13-16, BISSELL Pet Foundation's Operation Fix the Future™ Grand Rapids will offer free spay/neuter services for cats and dogs on a first-come, first-served basis at 3900 4 Mile Rd. NE. All pets will also receive age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip. Humane Society of West Michigan is proud to support and lend a helping hand for this initiative.

- Cats ONLY on March 13-14
- Dogs ONLY on March 15-16
- No food after midnight the night before surgery
- Cats must be in carriers/live traps, and dogs must be on leashes

Learn more at bissellpetfoundation.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book