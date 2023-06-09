Friday's Friend: Hannah

June Behavior Seminars

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting a series of informative seminars focusing on various behavior topics to help you better understand and support your furry companions. Join us and gain valuable insights into enhancing your pet's well-being and strengthening your bond!

Dates will vary throughout June and early July, with sessions starting at 6 or 7:15 p.m. For just $20 per session, you can sign up to learn all sorts of valuable things, like how to provide fun enrichment for your dogs, address unwanted or reactive behaviors, how to better read the body language of your cat or dog, how to introduce your pet to a new pet, or even a new baby! Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your pet parenting skills and create a harmonious home for your beloved companions.

In addition to these seminars, we are also offering scheduled one-on-one consults for personalized guidance and tailored solutions for behavior challenges you may be facing. These consults are available for $35. To register email behavior@hswestmi.org

To learn more and sign up for any of our group seminars, simply visit hswestmi.org/seminars.html and secure your spot today! Spaces are limited, so don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from our experts.

Summer Heat Safety

This hot weather shows no sign of slowing down, so it’s important to remember to keep your pets safe while the temperature climbs!

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their heartworm and flea & tick protection, make sure they have access to plenty of clean, fresh water, and be careful of leaving your pet in hot temperatures. Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle where temperatures climb quickly, and also be careful of going on walks as well if the asphalt or cement is too hot. If it’s too hot for your hand to lay on it comfortably for a while, it’s too hot for your pet’s sensitive paws. There are also lots of ways to help keep your pets cool too, like providing them with frozen treats, cooling mats, fun water toys like kiddy pools and sprinklers, or even going for swims! Make sure to always watch your pet while they swim, and life jackets are great, especially out on the lake!

Stay cool and safe out there with your furry friends!

Beat the Heat with our 140th Birthday Party

Speaking of the summer heat–nothing beats the heat like ice cream–so stop by to join us on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate our 140th Birthday Party with cake and lots of cold, delicious ice cream!

This family-friendly event will feature carnival games, a bounce house, face painting, and more! We’ll be open for adoptions and tours of the building, and best of all–celebrating 140 years of animal rescue! Please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue our mission for another 100+ years.

Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, so grab yours today at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.