Friday's Friend: Fuli

Featured Pet: Fuli

To Leigh Ann’s last week at Fox 17, so HSWM specially brought a kitten on air. This pretty grey tabby kitten is Fuli. She’s very sweet and snuggly, and she enjoys making biscuits while being held like a baby. Her fur is super soft, and she enjoys playing with her siblings.

If you'd like to learn more about Fuli or other adoptable cats like her, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Paws, Claws & Corks is almost here!

Giving back to animals in need will always make you feel good--but giving back to animals in need and treating yourself to a delightful, classy evening out featuring local tastes of Grand Rapids will always feel better!

If you haven't purchased your tickets to the 10th annual Paws, Claws & Corks yet, you need to! This exciting event is just two weeks away, and HSWM can't wait to gather together and celebrate in person again on March 9 at the DeVos Place Ballroom.

This year HSWM is thrilled to be hosting restaurants like Noco Provisions, Two Scotts Barbecue, Shaker & Swine, CitySen Lounge, and Furniture City Creamery, just to name a few! They’ll also have lots of wineries and breweries offering a wide selection of drinks to sample, not to mention live and silent auctions!

Purchase tickets at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Thank you, Leigh Ann!

We heard Leigh Ann is moving on from Fox 17, so we wanted to thank you for your many years of support for HSWM, our events, our pets, and our mission! We are truly so grateful for everything you’ve done to help pets in West Michigan, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Thanks again for your warm heart for animals, we’ll definitely miss you!

Sponsored by MSUFCU