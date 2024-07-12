Friday's Friend: Florence

Empty the Shelters

What does that mean? Kittens will be BOGO, and every other animal over 6 months old will be $25! The animals in our care deserve loving homes, are you open to a new pet?

Please help us spread the word and let's get these animals adopted!

Picture Paw-fect Billboard

Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting a Picture Paw-fect contest where the winner will be featured on a Grand Rapids Billboard! Contestants will be able to have their fans vote for them to help raise donations for our shelter- and hopefully win the competition! The winner will have a private photoshoot done by HSWM to get those paw-tastic perfect glamor shots! Stay tuned for more information and the launch of the competition on July 18 - August 23!

Bridge Street Market Adoption Event

On Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Humane Society of West Michigan will be coming to the Bridge Street Market with our adoption trailer to find new homes for our adoptable animals! Be sure to come out to see if you will find your new best friend!

