Meet Friday's Friend, Finn! Finn is a 1-year-old pup who has been waiting to find his furever home since December, and would love to find it soon!

It can take Finn a little bit of time to warm up to new people, but once he knows and trusts you, you're one of the pack! Finn loves to be petted and massaged, and he enjoys leisurely walks where he can watch the world go by. This goofy guy would love to find an owner who will help him learn new skills, as well as a home where he can be your only fur baby in a quiet, routine place where he can settle in, feel safe, and learn to master his zen.

If you're interested in adopting Finn, go to hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org!

Long-Term Love Adoption Special

The Long-Term Love Adoption Special means that long-term pups Finn, Lobo, Bubba, Faith, Ladybug, Willow, Smokey, Chief, Bella Marie, Pebbles, Harley, and Rocky, are all FEE-WAIVED to adopt! Visit the HSWM website to learn more about all of these lovable pups, and see if any of them might be THE ONE for you at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Save the Date: Empty the Shelters!

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be participating in Bissell's upcoming Empty the Shelters adoption event!

From May 5-8, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs, so that all of the cats and dogs in HSWM care will be only be $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and senior pets are fee-waived!

HSWM Kid’s Summer Camps

Warmer weather is on its way, and HSWM Kids Summer Camps are just around the corner.

Choose from a wide variety of animal-focused programs, suited for children ages 5-15, from getting to know the animals you can find in your own backyard, to learning about animals from all over the world. There are programs aimed at younger kids like HSWM Mini Camp, teaching children about companion pets, all the way up to Vet & Animal Careers Camp, teaching older kids about different animal-based career options, including veterinary science.

Camps will be held in person, following COVID safety guidelines, meaning spots will be limited. Learn more and sign up today through our website at hswestmi.org/youth-camps to make sure your child doesn't miss out on all of the fun!

Looking for Summer Camp Counselors

HSWM is also looking to hire Camp Counselors for upcoming Kids Summer Camps! Kids Summer Camps are available for children of all ages and interests, designed to entertain, teach, and above all, give children the opportunity to interact with the pets at HSWM. Camps start on June 14 and run through August 27.

Counselors will be working Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 pm, though hours can vary based on the number of campers signed up per week. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and have experience with groups of children. Applicants should also be comfortable working with large groups of children, as well as all different kinds of animals.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the paid Camp Counselor positions, contact Ashley our Education Coordinator at adahl@hswestmi.org.