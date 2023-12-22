Friday's Friend: Fern Gully & The Frog Prince

Stocking Sponsorships 2023:

Humane Society of West Michigan is holding its annual Stocking Sponsorship once again! Take part in helping a shelter animal have an unforgettable Christmas by sponsoring a stocking filled with treats, toys, and special goodies to help them feel extra special during this holiday season.

To sponsor a pet visit hswestmi.org.

Christmas Pet Safety:

HSWM wants to make sure your pets are safe during the holiday season! Here are some quick tips.

Plants : Did you know a number of festive plants are actually toxic for our pets? This includes holly, poinsettias, ivy, and mistletoe. Keep these out of reach or out of your home this holiday season.

Travel : Wherever you are spending the holidays, ensure your pet is micro-chipped, wearing a collar, and has some sort of identification.