Meet Eve, an adoptable pup from Humane Society of West Michigan

Friday's Friend: Eve

Eve is three years old and was found as a stray. She is a very calm dog that is best suited in a home with older children. She gets along with other dogs, but it might be better for her to be placed with other lower-energy dogs in the home.

Partnership with the Grand Rapids Symphony

On Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 P.M., the Grand Rapids Symphony is presenting "An Evening at Hogwarts: Music by Candlelight" featuring music from the Harry Potter series. If you purchase your ticket online with the promo code "HSWM", 10% of your purchase goes back to the Humane Society of West Michigan!

Kitten Supplies Needed!

Kitten season is here! They need supplies such as baby wipes, kitten formula, warming pads, heartbeat stuffies, and more! Items can be dropped off at the shelter, or you can order directly from the Amazon wishlist and have it shipped directly to the shelter instead.

