Friday's Friend: Duchess

Featured Pet: Duchess

Meet this week’s featured pet, Duchess! While she may seem shy at first, give this lady any amount of love and she'll turn into a puppy puddle in your lap! Duchess would love to find a home that is willing to give her the time and space she needs to be comfortable, where she can be your only baby, furry or otherwise and the center of your attention.

If you’d like to give Duchess a forever home, please visit our website at hswestmi.org.

Empty the Shelters Thank you!

Thanks to the generous donations of BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, HSWM was able to find lots of loving pets happy homes!

They'd like to give an extra special shout-out to all of the adopters that came out to bring home a new furry friend this past week. Events like these can’t be a success without them opening your home to a shelter pet in need.

Pups and Pours Fall Fest

Bring your kiddos and furbabies to Adesanya Mead & Microbrewery for the Pups & Pours Fall Fest! Enjoy fall-themed fun while raising funds for pets in need at HSWM!

Join them Saturday, October 16, from noon to 4 p.m. to meet adoptable animals, snack on delicious popcorn, cotton candy, and pretzels, and of course--lots of honey-sweet mead! Paint a pumpkin, take a fall-themed photo with your family, and generally have a doggone good time.

National Pitbull Awareness Month

October is National Pitbull Awareness Month, and HSWM is proud to be an advocate for misunderstood bully breeds everywhere! There are so many negative misconceptions about these pups, and their undeserved bad reputation means they tend to linger in their shelter longer than any of their other pets.

Did you know that “Pit Bull” isn't even an actual breed? It's a general term used to describe large, stocky dogs with big, blocky heads.

Another common myth is that pit bulls can lock their jaws. Pitties actually have less biting power than Dobermans, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds. Lastly, the American Temperament Test Society conducted tests that reported pit bulls have a passing rate of 84.5 percent or better compared to the 77 percent average passing rates of the general dog population.

