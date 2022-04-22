Friday's Friend: Crocus

Featured Pet: Crocus

Meet Crocus! This 1-month-old little creamsicle-colored cutie, named after the flower, is just one of many kittens that will be present at this weekend’s Kitten Shower for guests to play with and snuggle! Crocus and his siblings are still too young to adopt, but there are plenty of adoptable cats at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Kitten Shower

You're invited to celebrate all of these incoming bundles of joy at HSWM's upcoming Kitten Shower on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! This fun party will help us support these little babies all summer long. Admission is just a donation of canned kitten food--though they'd love to see some of the gifts off of the kitten registry, listed at hswestmi.org/wish-list. There'll be treats, games, and of course, adorable kittens for all guests to cuddle and enjoy.

Bottle Baby Fostering

Kitten Season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, takes place during warm months, and many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time. Not only are they accepting large amounts of felines during this time, but they also find themselves with lots of litters of bottle-baby kittens without their mothers, tiny newborns who require round-the-clock bottle feeding and care. HSWM isn't able to provide this type of care in their shelter environment, which is where YOU come in!

Sign up to become a kitten foster this season, and save the lives of these little ones who need you! All of the needed supplies and training are provided by HSWM, and they have a dedicated foster team to support you every step of the way. Learn more about fostering and how you can get involved at hswestmi.org/foster.

Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses

What's better than relaxing yoga? Yoga with puppies! Join HSWM and Aptitude Fitness in Rockford for a fun, puppy-filled yoga class! Playing with sweet pups while stretching out your troubles is the best way to start your day. Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses will also be held this Saturday, April 23 at both 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and tickets are only $20, with half of the proceeds going to support pets in need at HSWM! Register through their Facebook event or at aptituderock.com.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.