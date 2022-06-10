Friday's Friend: Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee and many of his siblings are up for adoption! Visit hswestmi.org to find him!

Happy Birthday HSWM!

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 139 years old this year, and they’re ready to celebrate like paw-ty animals!

Join them for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream, on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, so grab your tickets today at hswestmi.org/birthday.html

Submit your furbaby into HSWM's Best in Rescue Competition!

You're used to hearing about pets named "Best in Show" at purebred competitions, but what about "Best in Rescue"? HSWM is running a competition for rescued, lovable furbabies to determine which of your 100% adorable animals is the best of the best!

Enter a photo of your rescue pet through an online form (direct link: https://forms.gle/qLYatQASp9oCJq4RA) for a chance to win an HSWM goodie bag, tickets to HSWM's Birthday Party, and to have your rescue pet featured on HSWM social media!

All rescue animals are welcome to enter, whether you have a dog, cat, rat, etc. The winner will be announced live at Humane Society of West Michigan's 139th Birthday Party on June 26!

4. Become a Neonate Ninja!

Always ready to answer the call, speedy, dedicated to their craft, and absolute baddies--who are they? They're our Neonate Ninjas!

Neonate Ninjas are a specific group of lifesaving fosters that are ready to fight for a kitten's life whenever they're in need and jump into action at short notice to take on a sick kitten for a short period of time.

If you have a flexible schedule and are willing to learn some skills to help a kitten that would not otherwise survive without you, please consider joining this new program! Sign up at hswestmi.org/foster and specify if you'd like to be a Neonate Ninja or contact our Foster Team directly at foster@hswestmi.org.

