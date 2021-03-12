Friday's Friend: Coco Chanel

Featured Pet: Coco Chane

Coco Chanel is a fun-loving girl who enjoys playing in our dog park and going for walks! This lady is friendly, fun, easy on a leash, loves people, treats, and gives great hugs! Her perfect ears are so bouncy when she runs, it looks like she's trying to take flight! Coco can be a bit wary of new people at first, so we recommend she go to a home with older respectful children, but once she gets to know you, she's a lover! Coco has lived with other dogs successfully in our kennels, so she may even enjoy a new dog friend in her forever home! If you're interested in adopting this adorable lady, please visit our website at hswestmi.org.

Puppy Mill Rescue

Last week HSWM was able to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell to help with a large-scale rescue of over 100 dogs from a puppy mill breeding purebred Poodle, Pekingese, and Shih Tzu breeds in St. Landry, Louisiana.

Animals Of St. Landry and a team of shelters came together to give all of these dogs vet checks, vaccinations, and much-needed grooming and medical care. These poor pups were being kept in terrible conditions, stacked in 2x2 cages with no access to bedding, and little human contact. They were all matted and dirty, dehydrated, and some even had serious infections, wounds, or eye and dental issues. Shelters near and far came together to help, and now all of these dogs have been transferred to rescues where they will get a second lease on life! Yesterday 10 of the pups from the puppy mill and two of St. Landry's long-term dogs arrived safely in HSWM care. These pups will receive any further care that's needed, and will then be ready to find their forever homes!

Please help raise awareness of puppy mills and the often cruel practices that go along with them. Puppy mills come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, and it's hard to know where a puppy you purchase from a pet store or online is coming from, without thorough and diligent research. There are so many dogs in rescues and shelters all over the country looking for loving homes, so please help end this cycle of cruelty and adopt, don't shop!

Paws, Claws, and Corks!

Today is the last chance to buy tickets for this year’s Paws, Claws, & Corks! As a 100% donor-funded non-profit, HSWM relies on this event to support the animals in their care, and we’d love for you to join HSWM in celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year!

On Monday, March 15 animal lovers and attendees, both local and national, will join together for a hybrid-style event to raise funds to support animals in need in West Michigan! Even though Paws, Claws & Corks is a virtual event this year to prioritize community safety, local guests will still receive several in-person engagement opportunities including a takeout dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants, a party pack filled with wine, snacks, goodies for your pet, and more! Not only that, but we’ll still be hosting our robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants, wineries, and lots of great businesses throughout Grand Rapids!

If you sign up and buy your ticket now, you can start bidding on 200 auction items, ranging from trip packages to spa days, signed sports gear and decorative art for your home, food and alcohol packages, as well as gift sets that are perfect for your pet!

