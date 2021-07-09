Friday's Friend: Chuckie

Featured Pet: Chuckie Age: 9 years old

Long-term cat Chuckie has in foster homes within the Humane Society of West Michigan for over a year. Despite Chuckie's resting grump face, she loves to snuggle and be around her people, and she only makes this face when you aren't giving her the proper amount of cuddles!

Chuckie would do best in a home with older, respectful children, and would love to find a forever family that will be patient and allow her to settle in at her own pace, and give her the love she needs to be her best self! In hopes of helping find forever families for all three of our long-term pets Chuckie, Benny Button, and Malcom, are all fee-waived to adopt!

If you're interested in adopting Chuckie, please visit hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Empty the Shelters

Summer is here and shelters everywhere are overcrowded and in need of adopters, and Bissell is here to help! July 9-10, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs so that all of the cats, kittens, and dogs in our care will be only be $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived.

$15 Microchipping

July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and unfortunately, more pets go missing this month than any other month of the year! 1 in 5 pets goes missing after being scared by loud noises, so make sure your pet is always wearing a collar with identification tags, and that they are microchipped as well to prevent them from getting lost!

HSWM offers walk-in microchipping at the Admitting Department, any Tuesday through Friday from 1 - 4 p.m., for just $15. Microchipping is a quick and easy procedure that only takes a few minutes, so stop by whenever you're free with your furry family members, and protect your pet for life.

Cocktails for Cats

Join HSWM on Wednesday, July 14 for a night of food, drinks, and fun at Olive's Restaurant and Bar in Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids.

Enjoy Olive's seasonally written menu prepared from scratch, along with their extensive cocktail selection and wine list, all while supporting animals in need. Mention HSWM and 20 percent of your sales, both Take-Out and Dine-In, will be donated to the pets in HSWM care.

Not only that, but a couple of HSWM team members will be guest bartending to share HSWM info, pour some drinks, and raise money for the shelter.