Friday's Friend: Catfish

Bissell Empty The Shelters This Week!

Shelters are full, and homeless pets need help now! That's why BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are launching a summer Empty the Shelters adoption event! With their help sponsoring adoption costs, this whole week, until Saturday, July 16, all of the adult dogs will be just $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $25, rabbits will also be $25, and other small animals will be fee-waived along with our senior pets!

Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses

HSWM and Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford are partnering together again on Saturday, July 23, at both 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for another fun Puppy Noses + Yoga poses class!

Snuggling adoptable pups while stretching out your troubles is the best way to start your day. Tickets are only $20 and a portion of the proceeds will go to support animals in need. Register today at aptituderock.com!

Grey Muzzle Grantee

Older dogs in Grand Rapids have something to wag their tails about this summer, as HSWM is thrilled to announce they have been given an annual grant by The Grey Muzzle Organization to help save and improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs!

This grant has helped give senior dogs like 10-year-old Spike, whose teeth had been sorely neglected his entire life, a second chance. These funds allowed the purchase of new equipment that makes lengthy dental procedures safer. Pre-procedure blood work also ensures senior dogs can tolerate the anesthesia needed for their dental procedures. Healthy smiles and improved overall health help senior dogs find homes more quickly, and after his dental treatment, Spike showed a completely new side of himself, playing with toys, basking in the staff’s attention, and quickly found a loving furever home!

The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters like ours and other nonprofit groups nationwide. Over the past 14 years, they have provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support their vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.” For more details, please visit greymuzzle.org.

