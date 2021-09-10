Friday's Friend: Caresa

Featured Pet: Caresa

Meet this week’s featured pet, fluffy queen Caresa! This beautiful girl is ready to find her forever home where she can be the center of attention as the only feline friend in your life. Caresa loves to play with shoelaces, so much so that she will be mad if you stop playing with her! She enjoys pets, but only a few, and she'll be sure to let you know if you're doing it wrong. She takes a bit of time to warm up but is a great cat when she becomes comfortable.

If you’re interested in giving Caresa a forever home, please go to hswestmi.org.

Bark in the Dark 2021

Join us at Riverside Park on October 2nd, from 5 - 9 p.m. for the ninth annual Bark in the Dark!

All proceeds from this family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk benefit animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan! Don't want to run? Don't worry! The event features family-fun activities, including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine, & hard cider. The Independent Bank dog costume contest is also back, so start planning your pup's costume now!

Purchase your tickets at hswestmi.org/bark [hswestmi.org]

Kitten Season Support

Cats like momma Maizey and her kittens are flooding into our shelter in record numbers. Between just January and August this year, they've accepted over 500 kittens into their care! These babies are ravenous eaters, and once they're weaned off of mom or the bottle, they need to eat high-calorie kitten-specific wet food. They're looking for donations to help keep these kittens fed. To make a donation, please drop off items in the donation bin in the entryway, anytime during our open hours, or you can donate through our Amazon or Chewy Wish Lists linked on their website, and have them mailed to us at 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49534.

Cannonsburg Sweet Spot

Join HSWM at The Sweet Spot in Cannonsburg on Tuesday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. for an evening full of treats, for both people and pups!

The Adoption Trailer will be there, so stop by to meet adoptable dogs, enjoy delicious sweets, and celebrate all of the amazing fundraisings they did for us this summer--donating $1 for pets in need for every pup cup purchased!