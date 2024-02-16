Friday's Friend: Candy

Anti-Valentine's Day campaign

Now through February 20, for a $10 donation, HSWM will write your ex's name on the bottom of a litter box and let their cats do what they do best! Don't have an ex that you hate? They can take your boss's name, your landlord's name- anyone that you have a little bit of a grudge with (first names or nicknames only). Pictures will be provided!

Some Bunny to Love

On February 17, HSWM is celebrating the month of February which is "Adopt a Rabbit Month!" Come to the shelter and learn all about rabbits and the proper way to own and care for them. West Michigan Critter Haven will be there with their cute critters as well, so there will be plenty to choose from and pick out your new best friend to take home!

Paws, Claws, and Corks Tickets are live!:

Join HSWM for a evening of glamour and goodwill as we celebrate the magic that happens when compassion meets community. Paws, Claws, and Corks has become the largest fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan each year, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of our four-legged companions.

To purchase tickets, please visit PawsClawsandCorks.com.