Friday's Friend: Buster

Featured Pet: Buster, 7-years-old

Meet Buster! This old man is ready for football season, and looking for a home where he can watch the game with you! Buster has the biggest smile, an even bigger heart, and would love to tell you all about his days as a pro linebacker. This gentle guy just wants to hobble about your yard and curl up in your lap for cuddles. Buster can be a little shy at first, but he gets so excited when our staff greet him enthusiastically, he loves a pep talk! Buster is ready to steal your heart (and your football) this game season. Your couch won't be complete without him!

Adopt Buster by visiting hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

P.E.T.S. Network

HSWM is launching a brand new Community Resource program, the P.E.T.S. Network! P.E.T.S. stands for Providing Emergency Temporary Shelter, and this innovative program will provide emergency housing for pets affected by a natural disaster, eviction, domestic violence, owner homelessness, and other temporary care situations.

HSWM takes pride in our ability to assist our community by keeping families together through times of hardship. Individuals from all walks of life may find themselves making life-changing decisions on their pet’s behalf while seeking a stable home environment. They strive to provide a network of resources for the pets and people in need in our community, and are excited to offer this new service!

If you are in need of emergency pet housing, or would like to support this program by becoming a P.E.T.S. Network forster, visit hswestmi.org/petsnetwork, or contact the Director of Community Resources at communityresource@hswestmi.org, or (616) 791-8088.

Cocktails for a Cause

HSWM is excited to partner with The Sovengard through their Cocktails for a Cause program for the entire month of November! Visit The Sovengard in West Grand Rapids anytime this month, and order the special Cocktails for a Cause drink! Each time you do, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to HSWM to support pets in need, and even better, you get to enjoy a locally sourced, beautifully-made cocktail!

Visit The Sovengard’s website and social media for more details about this delicious, exclusive beverage!

Hot Cider Hustle

Are you an early bird? Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Consider joining HSWM to help volunteer at this Saturday's Hot Cider Hustle!

HSWM is partnering with the Hot Cider Hustle, a 5k fun run followed by cider and caramel apples, this Saturday, November 6 at Millennium Park and Beach. The Hot Cider Hustle will be making a generous donation to HSWM in exchange for us filling volunteer needs at the event. There is just one shift from 7 a.m.- 12 p.m., and all volunteers will receive a free event shirt and, of course, lots of hot apple cider!

Volunteer tasks will include helping with water stations, course marshaling, checking-in race participants, etc. Please sign up to help with your friends and family at https://forms.gle/7rspz76eRNqYNgiD6.