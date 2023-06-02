Friday's Friend: Bundt

Meet Bundt. She's a 2 year old who has lots of love to give and lots of energy too! To learn more about her, click here.

Creston Brewery Adoption Event

If you love dogs and drinking, then we've got GREAT news for you!

We're thrilled to announce we're hosting a Pups & Pints adoption event at the Golden Age upstairs event space at Creston Brewery on Thursday, June 8 from 4-8 p.m.!

We'll be bringing our Pet Supplies Plus Adoption trailer full of adorable adoptable pets for you to hang out with, all while enjoying a cold beer with friends. Stop by for a pint, and maybe to meet your new best friend!

HSWM is turning 140 in a month!

Can you believe we've been in the West Michigan community serving pets in need for 140 years?!

HSWM was organized in 1883 by a group of citizens who wanted to help abused, neglected, and homeless animals. This compassionate group housed the animals in their homes and vet clinics until the first shelter was built in 1944, and we've been growing and improving ever since.

Help us celebrate our 140th Birthday Party on June 25th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! This family-friendly event will feature games, a bounce house, face painting, and of course, cake and ice cream. It’s just about one month away, so grab your tickets today at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

Petco Love Lost

As the weather warms up, we’re spending more time with our pets outside, and as we do, the chances of them getting lost increase as well.

Losing a pet is one of the worst things that can happen to a pet parent, so HSWM and Petco Love Lost are here to help reunite pets and their people! We partner with Petco Love Lost to automatically upload pets brought to us as strays to their website, and encourage you to post your lost and found pets there too to help them find their way back home.

Found or lost a pet? Search their database today at lost.petcolove.org.