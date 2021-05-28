Friday's Friend: Bubba

Featured Pet: Bubba Age: 5-years-old

Say hello to Bubba! He is such an easy-going boy who just wants to be outside, sniff all scents he can, and lay in the grass to sunbathe. He'd like to be the center of attention as the one and only pet in the home and would do best in a quiet, routine home with adults only. Bubba is a very good walker, likes to give kisses, and loves to play with squeaky toys. His favorite thing is getting a new toy to squeak every morning.

To adopt Bubba, visit hswestmi.org or contact our adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Adoption Counselors Needed

Calling all animal lovers! Now that COVID restrictions are loosening and HSWM will be able to fully open up to the public and volunteers again, HSWM is in need of more Adoption Counselors. Adoption Counselors are matchmakers--volunteers that help pets and adopters get to know each other and are part of sending animals to loving homes each day.

Adoption Counselors must be 18 years of age or older, with great people skills, and ideally a background in customer service. They must be comfortable working around domestic animals and speaking to customers and staff. They seek Adoption Counselors to help with daily adoptions, Tuesday through Friday, for any available shifts, including 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., or 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Contact Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org to find out more about becoming an Adoptions Counselor.

Georgetown Library Event

Looking for a new reading buddy? Find one at the Georgetown Township Public Library Dog Adoption Event.

Dogs from the Humane Society of West Michigan will be at the library looking for new homes, so if you are searching for a K-9 companion, stop by the Georgetown Township Public Library in Jenison, on Saturday, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to meet a few, and maybe find anew best friend!

Freaking Out Fido Seminar

Is your dog sensitive to noise? Clings to you like Velcro? Afraid of people new places, the car, etc? Then you should sign up for the Freaking Out Fido Seminar.

Learn how to recognize the subtle and not-so-subtle ways your dog is trying to say "help me." Experts explain methods of calming your dog and ways to teach him to be brave. This is a practical guide for you and your freaking out Fido.

The next seminar will be held on June 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Sign up at hswestmi.org/seminars.

Shelter Hours Update

HSWM will be closed to the public this upcoming Saturday, May 29 for construction. They will be open during regular hours throughout the rest of the week.