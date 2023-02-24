Friday's Friend: Bongo

Featured Pet: Bongo

Meet Bongo! This 1 year old pup has lots of energy and loves to play! He plays well with other pups and would be happy to have a doggy roommate in his new home. He does have Heartworm, but with treatment covered by HSWM and lots of loving care, we know he’ll come out the other side healthier than ever! He’ll likely do well in any kind of family, including kids that will want to play with him! To learn more about Bongo and the other pets in our care, visit our website at hswestmi.org.

Long-Stay Love Adoption Special

Valentine’s Day might be over, but we’re still spreading the love with our Long-Stay Love adoption special!

During the entire month of February, ALL of our long-stay pets will be fee-waived to adopt! These adorable adoptable furbabies have been overlooked for one reason or another and are tired of playing the dating game. So show some love to the pets who need you the most this month, and help us find them the loving furever homes they all deserve! All of these pets are labeled Long-Stay Love on our website Stop by during our open hours this month or visit our website to view all of our adoptable pets at hswestmi.org/adoptableanimals.html.

Paws, Claws & Corks

The 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks is on March 15th. Paws, Claws & Corks is HSWM's largest fundraiser of the year, and as a 100% donor-funded organization, this event supports the lifesaving efforts of the Humane Society of West Michigan all year long. Sample tastes of Grand Rapids’ best and bid on exciting packages in our auctions. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to eat, drink, and be merry, all while supporting pets in need!

Sponsorship details, ticket sales, volunteer opportunities, and more are all available at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

St. Pawtrick’s Day Kid’s Night Out

Looking for something fun for your kids to do next month? Then the luck of the Irish is with you! Sign your little ones up for our Kid's Night Out, St. Pawtrick's Day Party on Friday, March 17!

Gift yourself a night of peace and quiet while letting your kids get their fill of animal time during this St. Patrick's Day-themed party complete with an assortment of green snacks! Email heducation@hswestmi.org today to register.