Friday's Friend: Bobby

HSWM is having a Garage Sale!

Are you the type of person that can't resist a good deal?

Then you've got to stop by HSWM next Sunday, May 21st, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for our shelter garage sale! We'll be selling pet supplies that we no longer need to raise funds to support our shelter animals.

We'll have all sorts of goodies for dogs, cats, and small animals, so don't hesitate to stop by, no matter what kind of pet you have--you never know what you might find!

HSWM Kid’s Summer Camps are Almost Here!

Are you looking for something fun and educational to keep your kids entertained over summer break? Then you need to sign them up for our Kid’s Summer Camps!

All camps are one week long, start in June, and run all the way through August. We offer a wide variety of programs, aimed at children as young as 5 and as old as 15, covering a variety of animal-related topics! One camp that we’re particularly excited about is called ‘Back to Nature: Exploring Your Backyard’ which teaches kids all about the kinds of pets they could encounter out in nature! We’ll have lots of guest speakers and visiting animals from nearby wildlife organizations, as well as games, snacks, and of course, animal time.

Spots are limited and camps are filling up FAST, so make sure your kids get in on the fun by signing them up today at hswestmi.org/summercamps.

Uccello’s Fundraiser

Are you hungry to support pets in need? Then join us to raise some ‘dough’ at Uccellos in Standale next Wednesday, May 24th, to fundraise for animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan!

Stop by anytime between 5-8 p.m. to grab a drink and a bite to eat, and 15 percent of your purchase will go to HSWM. Be sure to show your waiter our fundraiser flyer in order to qualify, which you can find on our Facebook page.