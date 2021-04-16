Friday's Friend: Bella Marie

This week’s featured pet is Bella Marie!

She's a laid-back girl who loves to nap in the sun, hang out with her people, and watch the world go by through the window. Once she's well-rested, she also likes to run and chase squirrels and would LOVE a big, fenced-in backyard! Bella Marie can be cautious and shy in new situations, so a quiet, routine home is exactly what she needs.

Her ideal home will be one where she can be the center of attention as the only dog, with adults who can love and cherish her! To make her part of the family, contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Spring Equipment Fundraiser

Did you know that Humane Society of West Michigan sits on 28 acres of land, including two dog parks, a pond, and lots of trails for pet enrichment?

They need help raising the funds to clean up our grounds! They need volunteers to give the entire grounds a good facelift, removing prickly weeds, clearing away debris, defining paths, and generally making our outdoor spaces better than ever for the pets at HSWM.

HSWM Spring Blood Drive

Humane Society of West Michigan knows the importance of taking care of the humans in our community, not just the pets! Join them on April 24 to donate blood, and give hope and strength to patients in need.

Versiti Blood, who is the only critical blood supplier to our local hospitals, is in desperate need of supply and will be stationed at our shelter on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, as a thank you, each donor will receive a spring-themed umbrella to keep you dry during April showers.

Schedule an appointment today.

National Dog Bite Prevention Week

This week is National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and the perfect opportunity for us to draw your attention to our Always Ask Campaign! HSWM encourages animal lovers to always ask the owner or handler of a dog if it’s okay to approach and meet them! Whether the dog is large, small, or temptingly fluffy, always ask!

Dogs have boundaries too, just like humans! Some dogs need their space or don't want to interact. The purpose of this campaign is to help raise awareness to respect dog's needs, not our own.

To learn more visit hswestmi.org/always-ask-campaign.