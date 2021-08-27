Friday's Friend: Bella and Loue

Featured Pet: Bella and Loue | Age: 3-years-old

Bella and Loue decided to go on a romantic picnic date for two!

Sweet little Bella is sugar, spice, and everything nice! Though she has a wry neck, which causes her head to tilt over adorably, she's still a healthy, happy bunny with lots of personality! Her gold-star husbun, Loue, is chunky, funky, and fun, and takes incredibly good care of his lady. The only thing he might love nearly as much as Bella is getting lots of pets!

They're the perfect rabbits; friendly and litter-trained and are just looking for a loving, quiet home to honeymoon together.

If you're interested in adopting this perfectly imperfect pair, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals.

Recyclables for Rescues 2.0!

Back by popular demand, HSWM is going to be running Recyclables for Rescues 2.0 to collect cans and bottles to help pets in need!

The last time they ran this fundraiser we were (quite literally) overwhelmed by the response from this amazing community. So this time around they're doing things a little differently! They'll be running our can drive on September 17, 18, and 19, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

They will not be accepting any returnables before or after, so mark your calendars, and start saving and sorting your returnables today! We ask that all donations are clean, rinsed, and sorted into bags by aluminum, plastic, and glass. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Adopt a Working Cat

HSWM's Working Cat program is at capacity and these kitties need jobs! What is a working cat, you ask?

Working Cats prefer living outside and having a job over being house pets. These cats make great mousers, keeping barns, greenhouses, and more free of unwanted critters! Our Working Cat program gives these special kitties a second chance at life that they may not otherwise have. Not only are your first 2 working cats completely fee-waived, but they are also spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, tested for Felv, microchipped, and ear-tipped!

For more information or to adopt a working cat (or two!), please visit hswestmi.org/working-cat-program.

Puppy Adoption Event at Bridge Street Market

Have you been looking to adopt a puppy? Look no further! HSWM is excited to partner with Bridge Street Market for an upcoming puppy adoption event this weekend!

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, we will be at the Bridge Street Market with our Adoption Trailer, along with ELEVEN adoptable little furry friends, all looking to find their furever homes!

Plus, while you're there, be sure to check out the store and all of the great pet supplies and resources Bridge Street Market has, from partners like Purina PetCare and DogSpot!