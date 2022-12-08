Friday's Friend: Basketball & Speedy

Featured Pet:

If you’d like to adopt Basketball and Speedy, or another furry friend, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope

'Tis the season for another Bissell's Holiday Hope - Empty the Shelters event!

From Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 10, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs, so that adult dogs in our care will be only $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $20, kittens are two for $200, and small animals and senior pets are fee-waived!

Together let's #EmptyTheShelters and find all of the rescue pets homes for the holidays!

Become a Stocking Sponsor

Speaking of Holiday Hope, HSWM is bringing back the Stocking Sponsorship program this holiday season! If you love spreading goodwill, consider sponsoring an animal in need at HSWM to bring them to cheer through gifts and enrichment to enjoy!

Visit their website to select a pet and give them their best holiday yet at hswestmi.org/stockings. When you sign up to sponsor an HSWM rescue animal, that pet will receive a stocking or wreath full of goodies and treats. Plus, available dogs will have the opportunity to go on an exciting car ride to check out all of the local Christmas light displays!

Sponsorship is $20 for a small animal, $30 for a cat, $50 for a dog, or spoil one of each type of pet for $100! You will receive a story update and photo of the animals you sponsor, and not only will they be able to enjoy their gifts at HSWM, but any adopted animal will get to take their goodies to their new home with them too!

Photos with Santa

If you are looking to get the perfect holiday photo of your adorable pet, look no further!

Chow Hound Pet Supplies in Standale and the Humane Society of West Michigan are partnering up this weekend, on December 10 and 11, from 12 pm to 2 pm for pictures with Santa! We have contacted the North Pole, and Santa will be there to hear all of your pet's Christmas wishes, and you can even pick up some presents while you’re there!

HSWM Holiday Marketplace

Join HSWM at Elevation at the Intersection for a Holiday Marketplace extravaganza this upcoming Tuesday, December 15, from 5-8 pm!

We'll have adoptable puppies waiting to meet you and exclusive HSWM apparel and gifts for sale, including flannels, ceramic mugs, and beanies–or shop with local artisans and vendors selling holiday goodies! Grab a slice from BC Pizza and a signature holiday cocktail, and learn more about other local animal welfare organizations.

For admission, all we ask is that you bring an item off of our Wish List at hswestmi.org/wish-list.html. Join us to celebrate the holidays while supporting animals in need!

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.